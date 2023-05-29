Check out this: Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN) could be on the verge of a big rally

Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN) is -20.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $161.40 and a high of $263.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AZPN stock was last observed hovering at around $165.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.89% off its average median price target of $212.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.69% off the consensus price target high of $255.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 10.87% higher than the price target low of $184.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $164.00, the stock is -3.53% and -18.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing -1.14% at the moment leaves the stock -24.06% off its SMA200. AZPN registered -13.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.68.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -6.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.87%, and is -3.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.52% over the week and 3.13% over the month.

Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN) has around 3574 employees, a market worth around $10.76B and $962.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 25.91. Profit margin for the company is -8.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.61% and -37.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.40%).

Aspen Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -72.20% this year.

Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 64.80M, and float is at 28.45M with Short Float at 5.26%.

Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chawla Manish,the company’sChief Revenue Officer. SEC filings show that Chawla Manish sold 1,293 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $214.64 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13859.0 shares.

Aspen Technology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that Hammond F G (Senior VP & General Counsel) sold a total of 2,495 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $223.75 per share for $0.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20152.0 shares of the AZPN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 21, Pietri Antonio J (President & CEO) disposed off 125,807 shares at an average price of $234.06 for $29.45 million. The insider now directly holds 170,254 shares of Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN).

Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PTC Inc. (PTC) that is trading 19.82% up over the past 12 months and Honeywell International Inc. (HON) that is 1.74% higher over the same period. Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) is 43.96% up on the 1-year trading charts.