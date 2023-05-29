Check out this: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) could be on the verge of a big rally

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BFAM) is 32.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.19 and a high of $94.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BFAM stock was last observed hovering at around $82.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.9% off its average median price target of $84.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.29% off the consensus price target high of $101.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -46.56% lower than the price target low of $57.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $83.54, the stock is -2.22% and 4.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 1.09% at the moment leaves the stock 15.29% off its SMA200. BFAM registered -3.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.92.

The stock witnessed a 11.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.50%, and is -3.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.37% over the week and 3.58% over the month.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) has around 29100 employees, a market worth around $4.78B and $2.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 70.26 and Fwd P/E is 22.73. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.16% and -11.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.10% this year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 57.60M, and float is at 57.07M with Short Float at 2.29%.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LAWRENCE LIGHTFOOT SARA,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that LAWRENCE LIGHTFOOT SARA sold 2,282 shares of the company’s common stock on May 24 at a price of $82.25 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4435.0 shares.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 08 that TOCIO MARY ANN (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 08 and was made at $90.54 per share for $0.91 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 55768.0 shares of the BFAM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 08, Kramer Stephen Howard (CEO & President) disposed off 4,800 shares at an average price of $90.44 for $0.43 million. The insider now directly holds 137,518 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM).

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) that is trading -4.56% down over the past 12 months.