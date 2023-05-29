Check out this: El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) could be on the verge of a big rally

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LOCO) is -5.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.06 and a high of $13.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LOCO stock was last observed hovering at around $9.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.77% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 14.64% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.39, the stock is -1.38% and -2.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing 1.84% at the moment leaves the stock -5.77% off its SMA200. LOCO registered 5.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.64.

The stock witnessed a 2.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.68%, and is -2.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.34% over the week and 4.23% over the month.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) has around 4931 employees, a market worth around $332.22M and $474.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.56 and Fwd P/E is 11.29. Profit margin for the company is 5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.03% and -27.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.80% this year.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 36.23M, and float is at 19.70M with Short Float at 7.44%.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Roberts Laurance,the company’sCEO & PRESIDENT. SEC filings show that Roberts Laurance sold 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 at a price of $9.62 per share for a total of $0.58 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 24 that Roberts Laurance (CEO & PRESIDENT) sold a total of 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 24 and was made at $9.09 per share for $0.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the LOCO stock.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) that is trading 46.03% up over the past 12 months and The Wendy’s Company (WEN) that is 24.30% higher over the same period. Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) is 27.26% up on the 1-year trading charts.