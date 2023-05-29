Check out this: ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) could be on the verge of a big rally

ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE: FORG) is -12.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.12 and a high of $25.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FORG stock was last observed hovering at around $20.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $23.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.98% off the consensus price target high of $23.25 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 13.04% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.00, the stock is 0.22% and -1.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing -0.15% at the moment leaves the stock -0.94% off its SMA200. FORG registered 14.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$21.99.

The stock witnessed a -1.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.20%, and is 0.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.32% over the week and 1.31% over the month.

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) has around 923 employees, a market worth around $1.77B and $232.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 540.54. Profit margin for the company is -32.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.59% and -20.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.20%).

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ForgeRock Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.80% this year.

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 87.46M, and float is at 45.20M with Short Float at 7.78%.

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Barker Peter M,the company’sChief Product Officer & EVP. SEC filings show that Barker Peter M sold 4,573 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 at a price of $19.85 per share for a total of $90762.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

ForgeRock Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 22 that Rosch Francis C (President & CEO) sold a total of 10,076 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 22 and was made at $19.91 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.55 million shares of the FORG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 22, Fernandez Juan P (CFO, Executive VP – Global) disposed off 4,623 shares at an average price of $19.91 for $92025.0. The insider now directly holds 629,697 shares of ForgeRock Inc. (FORG).

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading 26.81% up over the past 12 months and Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) that is 52.88% higher over the same period. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is 49.05% up on the 1-year trading charts.