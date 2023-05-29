Check out this: Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) could be on the verge of a big rally

Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MORF) is 114.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.23 and a high of $60.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MORF stock was last observed hovering at around $56.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.9% off its average median price target of $68.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.96% off the consensus price target high of $106.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 4.53% higher than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $57.28, the stock is 3.70% and 24.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 1.60% at the moment leaves the stock 65.69% off its SMA200. MORF registered 166.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 100.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$20.53.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 23.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.76%, and is 0.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.44% over the week and 5.00% over the month.

Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) has around 102 employees, a market worth around $2.54B and $68.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -92.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 197.87% and -4.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.20%).

Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Morphic Holding Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.00% this year.

Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 40.11M, and float is at 31.57M with Short Float at 8.23%.

Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DeVaul William,the company’sGeneral Counsel and Secretary. SEC filings show that DeVaul William sold 100 shares of the company’s common stock on May 24 at a price of $60.00 per share for a total of $6000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21094.0 shares.

Morphic Holding Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 23 that Farrell Robert E Jr (SVP Finance and CAO) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 23 and was made at $60.00 per share for $0.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23708.0 shares of the MORF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 23, DeVaul William (General Counsel and Secretary) disposed off 3,802 shares at an average price of $60.03 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 21,194 shares of Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF).

Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -14.07% down over the past 12 months and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is 38.69% higher over the same period. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is -9.48% down on the 1-year trading charts.