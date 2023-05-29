Check out this: Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) could be on the verge of a big rally

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NAD) is -7.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.55 and a high of $13.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NAD stock was last observed hovering at around $10.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $10.92, the stock is -2.85% and -3.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -5.29% off its SMA200. NAD registered -14.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.35%.

The stock witnessed a -4.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.33%, and is -1.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.67% over the week and 0.63% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 3.51% and -18.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -460.50% this year.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 233.41M, and float is at 233.40M with Short Float at 0.02%.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Siffermann William A,the company’sVice President. SEC filings show that Siffermann William A bought 100 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 30 at a price of $11.43 per share for a total of $1143.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 424.0 shares.