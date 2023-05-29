Check out this: Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) could be on the verge of a big rally

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) is -9.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.25 and a high of $21.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OCSL stock was last observed hovering at around $18.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.7% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 1.58% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.70, the stock is 1.12% and 1.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 0.97% at the moment leaves the stock -4.65% off its SMA200. OCSL registered -6.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.95%.

The stock witnessed a -0.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.06%, and is -0.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.36% over the week and 1.61% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 170.00 and Fwd P/E is 7.57. Distance from 52-week low is 8.42% and -12.94% from its 52-week high.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.40% this year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 77.08M, and float is at 72.28M with Short Float at 2.05%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Stewart Matthew,the company’sChief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Stewart Matthew bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 23 at a price of $18.00 per share for a total of $9000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9668.0 shares.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that McKown Christopherbought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $17.79 per share for $17788.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5092.0 shares of the OCSL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, CALDWELL PHYLLIS R (Director) acquired 500 shares at an average price of $17.72 for $8860.0. The insider now directly holds 9,166 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL).