Check out this: Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX) could be on the verge of a big rally

Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX) is 11.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $108.28 and a high of $162.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RRX stock was last observed hovering at around $130.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.78% off its average median price target of $184.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.31% off the consensus price target high of $190.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 25.38% higher than the price target low of $180.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $134.31, the stock is 4.04% and 1.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing 2.90% at the moment leaves the stock -2.14% off its SMA200. RRX registered 12.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.66.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 3.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.22%, and is 3.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.76% over the week and 2.80% over the month.

Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX) has around 26000 employees, a market worth around $8.65B and $5.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.14 and Fwd P/E is 10.29. Profit margin for the company is 6.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.04% and -17.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Regal Rexnord Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.40% this year.

Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 66.20M, and float is at 65.91M with Short Float at 1.41%.

Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kunze John C,the company’sSegment President*. SEC filings show that Kunze John C sold 1 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 08 at a price of $139.42 per share for a total of $139.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6999.0 shares.

Regal Rexnord Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 04 that Kunze John C (Segment President*) sold a total of 1,155 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 04 and was made at $136.88 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6920.0 shares of the RRX stock.