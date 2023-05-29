Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP) Is Down -20.15% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (AMEX: CQP) is -20.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.33 and a high of $61.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CQP stock was last observed hovering at around $46.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.23% off its average median price target of $50.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.75% off the consensus price target high of $71.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -4.44% lower than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.91, the stock is -2.45% and -2.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing -2.67% at the moment leaves the stock -13.61% off its SMA200. CQP registered -15.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.41.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 1.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.03%, and is -2.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.45% over the week and 3.31% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 6.53 and Fwd P/E is 10.52. Distance from 52-week low is 14.18% and -26.85% from its 52-week high.

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP) is a “Underweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 6 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 45.70% this year.

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 484.03M, and float is at 142.04M with Short Float at 0.99%.

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP) Insider Activity

A total of 88 insider transactions have happened at Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 60 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Grindal Corey,the company’sEVP & Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Grindal Corey sold 7,649 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $45.93 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 03 that Blackstone Holdings III L.P. (10% Owner) bought a total of 8,772 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 03 and was made at $47.46 per share for $0.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6004.0 shares of the CQP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 03, CQP ROCKIES PLATFORM LLC (10% Owner) acquired 8,772 shares at an average price of $47.46 for $0.42 million. The insider now directly holds 6,004 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP).

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DCP Midstream LP (DCP) that is trading 19.52% up over the past 12 months and ONEOK Inc. (OKE) that is -12.04% lower over the same period. Chevron Corporation (CVX) is -12.16% down on the 1-year trading charts.