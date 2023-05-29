CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE: CNA) is -10.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.94 and a high of $45.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CNA stock was last observed hovering at around $37.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.5% off its average median price target of $46.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.13% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 10.12% higher than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.85, the stock is -6.42% and -5.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing -1.34% at the moment leaves the stock -7.73% off its SMA200. CNA registered -16.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.06.

The stock witnessed a -4.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.85%, and is -6.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.10% over the week and 2.14% over the month.

CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) has around 6100 employees, a market worth around $10.12B and $12.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.43 and Fwd P/E is 7.37. Profit margin for the company is 7.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.47% and -18.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CNA Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.50% this year.

CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 271.30M, and float is at 270.07M with Short Float at 0.18%.

CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LOEWS CORP,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that LOEWS CORP bought 4,800 shares of the company’s common stock on May 03 at a price of $39.79 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 243.96 million shares.

CNA Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 02 that LOEWS CORP (10% Owner) bought a total of 35,229 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 02 and was made at $38.89 per share for $1.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 243.95 million shares of the CNA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 01, LOEWS CORP (10% Owner) acquired 34,996 shares at an average price of $38.93 for $1.36 million. The insider now directly holds 243,918,659 shares of CNA Financial Corporation (CNA).

CNA Financial Corporation (CNA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RLI Corp. (RLI) that is trading 15.71% up over the past 12 months and W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) that is -17.45% lower over the same period. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) is 52.98% up on the 1-year trading charts.