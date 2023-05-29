Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: COLL) is -2.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.89 and a high of $30.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COLL stock was last observed hovering at around $22.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.67% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 24.9% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.53, the stock is -1.91% and -3.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 0.67% at the moment leaves the stock 1.53% off its SMA200. COLL registered 41.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.45.

The stock witnessed a -2.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.93%, and is -3.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.70% over the week and 3.15% over the month.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) has around 207 employees, a market worth around $774.13M and $524.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.68. Profit margin for the company is -5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.31% and -25.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.10%).

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -139.80% this year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 34.32M, and float is at 33.15M with Short Float at 19.19%.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tupper Colleen,the company’sEVP & Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Tupper Colleen sold 31,640 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $23.77 per share for a total of $0.75 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Dreyer Scott (EVP & Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 13,324 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $26.70 per share for $0.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the COLL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 13, Kuhlmann Shirley R. (EVP and General Counsel) disposed off 21,811 shares at an average price of $26.88 for $0.59 million. The insider now directly holds 137,502 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL).

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) that is trading 12.66% up over the past 12 months. United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) is -9.23% down on the 1-year trading charts.