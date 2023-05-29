Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:CMPX Stock Is Going Next

Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPX) is -39.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.81 and a high of $5.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CMPX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.27% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 61.88% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.05, the stock is -5.21% and -3.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing -1.29% at the moment leaves the stock -15.17% off its SMA200. CMPX registered 0.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.46%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.91.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 8.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.39%, and is -3.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.77% over the week and 6.81% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 68.51% and -46.02% from its 52-week high.

Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Compass Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 71.50% this year.

Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 126.38M, and float is at 107.32M with Short Float at 1.92%.

Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Schuetz Thomas J.,the company’sCHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER. SEC filings show that Schuetz Thomas J. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $3.37 per share for a total of $33700.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6.02 million shares.

Compass Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 27 that Schuetz Thomas J. (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 27 and was made at $3.98 per share for $79600.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.01 million shares of the CMPX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 15, Schuetz Thomas J. (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $3.86 for $77200.0. The insider now directly holds 5,991,873 shares of Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX).