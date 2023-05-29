CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD) is 15.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.64 and a high of $8.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CRMD stock was last observed hovering at around $4.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.26% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 62.38% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.89, the stock is -1.60% and 7.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 2.52% at the moment leaves the stock 23.61% off its SMA200. CRMD registered 50.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.92k and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.01.

The stock witnessed a 5.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.15%, and is -4.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.83% over the week and 7.35% over the month.

CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) has around 40 employees, a market worth around $216.48M and $0.06M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 84.88% and -39.07% from its 52-week high.

CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CorMedix Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.50% this year.

CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 44.09M, and float is at 40.75M with Short Float at 5.34%.

CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kaplan Myron,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Kaplan Myron bought 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $4.54 per share for a total of $27258.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

CorMedix Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that Todisco Joseph (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $3.82 per share for $76400.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the CRMD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 24, Todisco Joseph (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 4,700 shares at an average price of $3.92 for $18424.0. The insider now directly holds 222,169 shares of CorMedix Inc. (CRMD).