Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) Is Up 7.61% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Cryoport Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) is 7.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.63 and a high of $45.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CYRX stock was last observed hovering at around $19.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.4% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.33% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 28.19% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.67, the stock is -10.02% and -12.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing -2.10% at the moment leaves the stock -20.78% off its SMA200. CYRX registered -15.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $381.46.

The stock witnessed a -10.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.48%, and is -7.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.16% over the week and 6.74% over the month.

Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) has around 960 employees, a market worth around $868.53M and $247.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -15.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.45% and -58.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.60%).

Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cryoport Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 85.00% this year.

Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 48.36M, and float is at 44.61M with Short Float at 8.14%.

Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BERMAN RICHARD J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BERMAN RICHARD J sold 7,203 shares of the company’s common stock on May 11 at a price of $21.51 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100000.0 shares.

Cryoport Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 10 that SHELTON JERRELL (President, CEO) sold a total of 141,159 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 10 and was made at $21.63 per share for $3.05 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.61 million shares of the CYRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 10, STEFANOVICH ROBERT (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 19,918 shares at an average price of $21.94 for $0.44 million. The insider now directly holds 107,150 shares of Cryoport Inc. (CYRX).

Cryoport Inc. (CYRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Greif Inc. (GEF) that is trading 0.35% up over the past 12 months.