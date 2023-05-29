Culp Inc. (CULP) – The 44.88% Upside Potential Remains

Culp Inc. (NYSE: CULP) is -3.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.94 and a high of $6.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CULP stock was last observed hovering at around $4.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.88% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 44.88% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.41, the stock is -13.77% and -15.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing -0.68% at the moment leaves the stock -11.88% off its SMA200. CULP registered -19.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -16.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.92.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -19.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.11%, and is -9.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.28% over the week and 2.86% over the month.

Culp Inc. (CULP) has around 1582 employees, a market worth around $54.68M and $230.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -14.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.79% and -28.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.80%).

Culp Inc. (CULP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Culp Inc. (CULP) is a “Overweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Culp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -608.70% this year.

Culp Inc. (CULP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 12.30M, and float is at 10.95M with Short Float at 0.21%.

Culp Inc. (CULP) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Culp Inc. (CULP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kelly Jonathan Lee,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Kelly Jonathan Lee bought 550 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $5.36 per share for a total of $2948.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 55565.0 shares.

Culp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 14 that Kelly Jonathan Lee (Director) bought a total of 2,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 14 and was made at $5.47 per share for $14222.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 55015.0 shares of the CULP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, Baugh John Allen (Director) acquired 2,531 shares at an average price of $5.20 for $13161.0. The insider now directly holds 19,870 shares of Culp Inc. (CULP).

Culp Inc. (CULP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Crown Crafts Inc. (CRWS) that is trading -13.96% down over the past 12 months and La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) that is 9.56% higher over the same period. Unifi Inc. (UFI) is -49.83% down on the 1-year trading charts.