Deluxe Corporation (DLX) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Deluxe Corporation (NYSE: DLX) is -10.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.61 and a high of $25.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DLX stock was last observed hovering at around $14.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2%.

Currently trading at $15.15, the stock is 2.34% and -0.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 1.34% at the moment leaves the stock -14.73% off its SMA200. DLX registered -36.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.57.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 1.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.57%, and is 2.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.86% over the week and 4.09% over the month.

Deluxe Corporation (DLX) has around 5863 employees, a market worth around $649.63M and $2.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.23 and Fwd P/E is 4.56. Profit margin for the company is 2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.33% and -40.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

Deluxe Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.20% this year.

Deluxe Corporation (DLX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 43.32M, and float is at 42.73M with Short Float at 4.41%.

Deluxe Corporation (DLX) Insider Activity

A total of 95 insider transactions have happened at Deluxe Corporation (DLX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 46 and purchases happening 49 times.

Deluxe Corporation (DLX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ennis Inc. (EBF) that is 13.53% higher over the past 12 months.