DermTech Inc. (DMTK) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) is 39.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.55 and a high of $8.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DMTK stock was last observed hovering at around $2.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.83% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 1.2% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.47, the stock is -4.17% and -24.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 0.41% at the moment leaves the stock -34.31% off its SMA200. DMTK registered -61.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.01.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -21.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.24%, and is 7.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.66% over the week and 12.33% over the month.

DermTech Inc. (DMTK) has around 278 employees, a market worth around $76.50M and $14.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 59.35% and -72.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-89.10%).

DermTech Inc. (DMTK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DermTech Inc. (DMTK) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.20% this year.

DermTech Inc. (DMTK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 30.56M, and float is at 29.85M with Short Float at 9.76%.

DermTech Inc. (DMTK) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at DermTech Inc. (DMTK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dobak John,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Dobak John sold 1,559 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $3.26 per share for a total of $5082.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.7 million shares.

DermTech Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Sun Kevin M (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 514 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $3.26 per share for $1676.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the DMTK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, Wood Todd Michael (Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 412 shares at an average price of $3.26 for $1343.0. The insider now directly holds 290,099 shares of DermTech Inc. (DMTK).