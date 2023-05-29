Diageo plc (DEO) – The 11.68% Upside Potential Remains

Diageo plc (NYSE: DEO) is -2.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $160.09 and a high of $194.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DEO stock was last observed hovering at around $173.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.79% off its average median price target of $197.10 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.21% off the consensus price target high of $245.90 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -31.68% lower than the price target low of $132.19 for the same period.

Currently trading at $174.07, the stock is -4.03% and -4.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 0.46% at the moment leaves the stock -2.13% off its SMA200. DEO registered -5.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.54.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -8.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.98%, and is -2.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.79% over the week and 0.88% over the month.

Diageo plc (DEO) has around 28558 employees, a market worth around $96.66B and $20.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.62. Profit margin for the company is 21.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.73% and -10.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.60%).

Diageo plc (DEO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Diageo plc (DEO) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Diageo plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.20% this year.

Diageo plc (DEO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 568.50M, and float is at 141.29M with Short Float at 1.20%.

Diageo plc (DEO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Diageo plc (DEO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Diageo plc (DEO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (CCU) that is 15.99% higher over the past 12 months. Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) is 11.61% up on the 1-year trading charts.