DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 5.16% Change This Year

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE) is 5.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.64 and a high of $45.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DICE stock was last observed hovering at around $33.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34%.

Currently trading at $32.81, the stock is -6.60% and 4.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -1.03% at the moment leaves the stock 12.53% off its SMA200. DICE registered 114.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.97%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$12.05.

The stock witnessed a -0.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.73%, and is 0.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.67% over the week and 5.32% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 159.68% and -28.66% from its 52-week high.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -66.20% this year.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.19M, and float is at 46.10M with Short Float at 17.37%.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCHELLER RICHARD H,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that SCHELLER RICHARD H sold 84,097 shares of the company’s common stock on May 05 at a price of $38.51 per share for a total of $3.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8427.0 shares.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 03 that Robertson Scott M. (CFO & CBO) sold a total of 18,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 03 and was made at $36.55 per share for $0.69 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the DICE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 03, Judice Kevin (CEO) disposed off 13,698 shares at an average price of $36.50 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 799,685 shares of DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE).

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -14.07% down over the past 12 months and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is 38.69% higher over the same period. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is -9.48% down on the 1-year trading charts.