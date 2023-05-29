Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (DCOM) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) is -46.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.57 and a high of $36.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DCOM stock was last observed hovering at around $17.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.86% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 25.57% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.12, the stock is -1.81% and -15.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 0.06% at the moment leaves the stock -41.10% off its SMA200. DCOM registered -42.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.06%.

The stock witnessed a -12.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.87%, and is 0.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.50% over the week and 5.45% over the month.

Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (DCOM) has around 823 employees, a market worth around $664.08M and $486.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.48 and Fwd P/E is 5.83. Profit margin for the company is 30.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.96% and -53.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.10%).

Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (DCOM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (DCOM) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dime Community Bancshares Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.80% this year.

Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (DCOM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 38.15M, and float is at 35.77M with Short Float at 4.82%.

Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (DCOM) Insider Activity

A total of 66 insider transactions have happened at Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (DCOM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 54 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Aguggia Paul M,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Aguggia Paul M bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $17.11 per share for a total of $42762.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2500.0 shares.

Dime Community Bancshares Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that MAHON KENNETH J (Director) bought a total of 250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $17.35 per share for $4337.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the DCOM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 17, McCOY JR. ALBERT E (Director) acquired 17,814 shares at an average price of $16.82 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 25,351 shares of Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (DCOM).