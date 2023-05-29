Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE: EXP) is 25.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $101.98 and a high of $169.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EXP stock was last observed hovering at around $166.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38% off its average median price target of $190.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.91% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -7.21% lower than the price target low of $155.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $166.18, the stock is 4.35% and 11.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing -0.23% at the moment leaves the stock 23.32% off its SMA200. EXP registered 31.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.21.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 13.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.83%, and is -0.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.38% over the week and 1.97% over the month.

Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) has around 2400 employees, a market worth around $5.89B and $2.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.34 and Fwd P/E is 11.43. Profit margin for the company is 21.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.95% and -1.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.30%).

Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eagle Materials Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.20% this year.

Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.74M, and float is at 34.91M with Short Float at 2.29%.

Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Haack Michael,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Haack Michael sold 28,030 shares of the company’s common stock on May 24 at a price of $165.34 per share for a total of $4.63 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Eagle Materials Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 24 that Cribbs Eric (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 4,749 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 24 and was made at $165.01 per share for $0.78 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16354.0 shares of the EXP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 24, Devlin William R (SVP, Controller) disposed off 2,621 shares at an average price of $165.20 for $0.43 million. The insider now directly holds 24,998 shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP).

Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP): Who are the competitors?

Trex Company Inc. (TREX) is -15.31% down on the 1-year trading charts.