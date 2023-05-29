Home  »  Finance   »  Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) Sto...

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE: EVV) is -3.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.89 and a high of $11.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EVV stock was last observed hovering at around $9.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $9.03, the stock is -1.94% and -4.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 0.11% at the moment leaves the stock -8.36% off its SMA200. EVV registered -12.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.67%.

The stock witnessed a -4.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.77%, and is -1.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.00% over the week and 1.11% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 1.57% and -20.79% from its 52-week high.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 116.20M, and float is at 116.20M with Short Float at 0.02%.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Paloma Partners Management Co,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Paloma Partners Management Co sold 1,012 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $21750.00 per share for a total of $22.01 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that QUINTON KEITH (Trustee) sold a total of 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $10.43 per share for $83440.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the EVV stock.

