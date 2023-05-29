Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) – The 19.9% Upside Potential Remains

Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is -21.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.50 and a high of $43.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EVBG stock was last observed hovering at around $22.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.93% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 13.96% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.23, the stock is -5.59% and -19.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing 1.31% at the moment leaves the stock -26.11% off its SMA200. EVBG registered -43.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $183.47.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -10.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.07%, and is -2.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.57% over the week and 4.74% over the month.

Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) has around 1685 employees, a market worth around $929.90M and $439.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.84. Profit margin for the company is -12.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.24% and -46.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.90%).

Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Everbridge Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.30% this year.

Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 40.27M, and float is at 39.59M with Short Float at 2.82%.

Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brickley Patrick,the company’sEVP and CFO. SEC filings show that Brickley Patrick sold 1,554 shares of the company’s common stock on May 01 at a price of $25.77 per share for a total of $40040.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Everbridge Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Brickley Patrick (EVP and CFO) sold a total of 25,865 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $31.96 per share for $0.83 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 94178.0 shares of the EVBG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 03, WAGNER DAVID (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 12,391 shares at an average price of $29.02 for $0.36 million. The insider now directly holds 37,609 shares of Everbridge Inc. (EVBG).

Everbridge Inc. (EVBG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Open Text Corporation (OTEX) that is 8.62% higher over the past 12 months. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is 25.64% up on the 1-year trading charts.