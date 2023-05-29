Evercore Inc. (EVR) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Evercore Inc. (NYSE: EVR) is 0.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $78.67 and a high of $137.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EVR stock was last observed hovering at around $108.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.09% off its average median price target of $135.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.9% off the consensus price target high of $137.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 14.27% higher than the price target low of $128.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $109.74, the stock is 1.18% and -3.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 1.00% at the moment leaves the stock -0.53% off its SMA200. EVR registered 0.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.17.

The stock witnessed a -1.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.45%, and is 1.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.35% over the week and 2.53% over the month.

Evercore Inc. (EVR) has around 2120 employees, a market worth around $4.47B and $2.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.13 and Fwd P/E is 8.80. Profit margin for the company is 15.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.50% and -20.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.40%).

Evercore Inc. (EVR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Evercore Inc. (EVR) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Evercore Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.00% this year.

Evercore Inc. (EVR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 38.51M, and float is at 38.13M with Short Float at 2.73%.

Evercore Inc. (EVR) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Evercore Inc. (EVR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BEATTIE RICHARD I,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BEATTIE RICHARD I sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $130.90 per share for a total of $0.65 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22453.0 shares.

Evercore Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 15 that Klurfeld Jason (General Counsel) sold a total of 357 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 15 and was made at $135.12 per share for $48238.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32476.0 shares of the EVR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 13, Klurfeld Jason (General Counsel) disposed off 5,231 shares at an average price of $133.00 for $0.7 million. The insider now directly holds 19,038 shares of Evercore Inc. (EVR).

Evercore Inc. (EVR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading 7.62% up over the past 12 months and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is -21.01% lower over the same period. Morgan Stanley (MS) is 2.03% up on the 1-year trading charts.