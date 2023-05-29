Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE: FICO) is 32.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $371.52 and a high of $794.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FICO stock was last observed hovering at around $772.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 19.49% off its average median price target of $809.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.95% off the consensus price target high of $920.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -49.36% lower than the price target low of $530.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $791.62, the stock is 5.45% and 10.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 2.52% at the moment leaves the stock 33.05% off its SMA200. FICO registered 98.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.52.

The stock witnessed a 7.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.08%, and is 4.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.71% over the week and 2.62% over the month.

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) has around 3320 employees, a market worth around $19.30B and $1.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 52.79 and Fwd P/E is 34.05. Profit margin for the company is 26.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 113.08% and -0.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (42.30%).

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fair Isaac Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.80% this year.

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 25.12M, and float is at 24.57M with Short Float at 2.73%.

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MCMORRIS MARC F,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that MCMORRIS MARC F sold 1,324 shares of the company’s common stock on May 24 at a price of $758.58 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 242.0 shares.

Fair Isaac Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 02 that Covert Stephanie (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 1,335 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 02 and was made at $740.34 per share for $0.99 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8067.0 shares of the FICO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 15, MCMORRIS MARC F (Director) disposed off 2,030 shares at an average price of $701.53 for $1.42 million. The insider now directly holds 242 shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO).

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) that is trading -4.09% down over the past 12 months and Fiserv Inc. (FISV) that is 16.72% higher over the same period. ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) is -9.03% down on the 1-year trading charts.