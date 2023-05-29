Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FRGE) is -22.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.10 and a high of $21.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FRGE stock was last observed hovering at around $1.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $2.08 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.86% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 23.43% higher than the price target low of $1.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.34, the stock is 0.15% and -10.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing 3.88% at the moment leaves the stock -30.47% off its SMA200. FRGE registered -92.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.41.

The stock witnessed a -3.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.09%, and is 17.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.18% over the week and 10.99% over the month.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE) has around 315 employees, a market worth around $224.50M and $64.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 21.82% and -93.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.40%).

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/05/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -645.70% this year.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 171.82M, and float is at 125.16M with Short Float at 1.37%.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rodriques Kelly,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Rodriques Kelly sold 50,202 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 19 at a price of $1.52 per share for a total of $76508.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6.07 million shares.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 18 that Rodriques Kelly (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 19,466 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 18 and was made at $1.59 per share for $30881.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.12 million shares of the FRGE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 17, Rodriques Kelly (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 64,018 shares at an average price of $1.68 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 6,135,110 shares of Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE).