Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: FCPT) is -1.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.67 and a high of $29.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FCPT stock was last observed hovering at around $25.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.76% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 5.22% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.59, the stock is -0.53% and -1.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 0.63% at the moment leaves the stock -3.66% off its SMA200. FCPT registered -5.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.38.

The stock witnessed a 1.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.08%, and is -0.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.67% over the week and 1.73% over the month.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) has around 543 employees, a market worth around $2.21B and $228.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.54 and Fwd P/E is 23.37. Profit margin for the company is 43.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.86% and -12.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.30% this year.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 85.83M, and float is at 83.00M with Short Float at 5.08%.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 43 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lenehan William H,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Lenehan William H bought 9,625 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $25.99 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.49 million shares.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -15.21% down over the past 12 months. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is -13.39% down on the 1-year trading charts.