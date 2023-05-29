Funko Inc. (FNKO) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Funko Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) is 13.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.14 and a high of $27.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FNKO stock was last observed hovering at around $12.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.9% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -91.08% lower than the price target low of $6.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.42, the stock is 10.15% and 25.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing -0.48% at the moment leaves the stock -9.04% off its SMA200. FNKO registered -33.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$19.57.

The stock witnessed a 32.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.29%, and is -0.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.15% over the week and 4.86% over the month.

Funko Inc. (FNKO) has around 1401 employees, a market worth around $632.55M and $1.27B in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.35. Profit margin for the company is -5.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.95% and -55.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.00%).

Funko Inc. (FNKO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Funko Inc. (FNKO) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Funko Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -116.70% this year.

Funko Inc. (FNKO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.25M, and float is at 31.02M with Short Float at 7.36%.

Funko Inc. (FNKO) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Funko Inc. (FNKO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Oddie Andrew David,the company’sCHIEF REVENUE OFFICER. SEC filings show that Oddie Andrew David sold 9,588 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 at a price of $11.19 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44730.0 shares.

Funko Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 02 that Perlmutter Andrew Mark (PRESIDENT) sold a total of 8,054 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 02 and was made at $9.40 per share for $75722.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the FNKO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 02, Daw Tracy D (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) disposed off 3,004 shares at an average price of $9.40 for $28252.0. The insider now directly holds 46,362 shares of Funko Inc. (FNKO).

Funko Inc. (FNKO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hasbro Inc. (HAS) that is trading -28.12% down over the past 12 months and Mattel Inc. (MAT) that is -20.93% lower over the same period.