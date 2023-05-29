Genmab A/S (GMAB) – The 8.02% Upside Potential Remains

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ: GMAB) is -4.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.19 and a high of $47.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GMAB stock was last observed hovering at around $40.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $44.16 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.78% off the consensus price target high of $54.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -70.53% lower than the price target low of $23.82 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.62, the stock is -1.05% and 2.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 0.22% at the moment leaves the stock 3.76% off its SMA200. GMAB registered 35.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.60.

The stock witnessed a -0.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.26%, and is -2.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.49% over the week and 1.49% over the month.

Genmab A/S (GMAB) has around 1846 employees, a market worth around $26.88B and $2.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.23 and Fwd P/E is 3.40. Profit margin for the company is 34.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.10% and -14.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.30%).

Genmab A/S (GMAB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Genmab A/S (GMAB) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Genmab A/S is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 83.70% this year.

Genmab A/S (GMAB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 653.18M, and float is at 651.16M with Short Float at 0.52%.