Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRE) is -0.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.33 and a high of $41.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GPRE stock was last observed hovering at around $31.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.75% off its average median price target of $42.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.69% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 1.87% higher than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.42, the stock is -3.80% and -4.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.42 million and changing -2.41% at the moment leaves the stock -6.02% off its SMA200. GPRE registered -6.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $87.05.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -9.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.80%, and is -1.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.01% over the week and 4.22% over the month.

Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) has around 902 employees, a market worth around $1.86B and $3.71B in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.02. Profit margin for the company is -3.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.53% and -26.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.70%).

Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Green Plains Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -61.90% this year.

Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 58.55M, and float is at 57.33M with Short Float at 10.28%.

Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Becker Todd A,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Becker Todd A sold 42,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 24 at a price of $31.78 per share for a total of $1.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.69 million shares.

Green Plains Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 24 that van der Meulen Leslie (EVP Product Mktg & Innovation) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 24 and was made at $32.27 per share for $64540.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31546.0 shares of the GPRE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 23, Treuer Alain (Director) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $32.45 for $0.65 million. The insider now directly holds 252,999 shares of Green Plains Inc. (GPRE).

Green Plains Inc. (GPRE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amyris Inc. (AMRS) that is trading -67.47% down over the past 12 months and FutureFuel Corp. (FF) that is 27.91% higher over the same period. Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) is -10.62% down on the 1-year trading charts.