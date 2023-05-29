Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) is -77.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.34 and a high of $23.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GROM stock was last observed hovering at around $0.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $0.60 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.33% off the consensus price target high of $0.60 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 43.33% higher than the price target low of $0.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.34, the stock is -21.87% and -38.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing -3.17% at the moment leaves the stock -92.73% off its SMA200. GROM registered -98.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -93.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.06.

The stock witnessed a -30.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -62.96%, and is -13.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.99% over the week and 10.61% over the month.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) has around 90 employees, a market worth around $3.00M and $5.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -0.47% and -98.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-102.20%).

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.40% this year.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 8.50M, and float is at 8.47M with Short Float at 1.36%.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.