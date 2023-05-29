GSBD Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) Now

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (NYSE: GSBD) is -4.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.75 and a high of $18.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GSBD stock was last observed hovering at around $13.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.53% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -0.92% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.12, the stock is -0.73% and -2.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 0.85% at the moment leaves the stock -12.75% off its SMA200. GSBD registered -25.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.74%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -4.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.00%, and is -0.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.40% over the week and 1.97% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 31.69 and Fwd P/E is 6.27. Profit margin for the company is 11.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.90% and -29.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.50%).

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -71.60% this year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 104.59M, and float is at 102.62M with Short Float at 1.51%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Miller David,the company’s. SEC filings show that Miller David bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 08 at a price of $13.16 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20000.0 shares.