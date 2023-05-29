H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 54.43% Upside

H&E Equipment Services Inc. (NASDAQ: HEES) is -16.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.12 and a high of $56.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HEES stock was last observed hovering at around $37.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.79% off its average median price target of $57.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.43% off the consensus price target high of $83.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 19.53% higher than the price target low of $47.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.82, the stock is 5.46% and -4.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 2.13% at the moment leaves the stock -6.79% off its SMA200. HEES registered 9.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.65.

The stock witnessed a 4.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.62%, and is 1.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.46% over the week and 3.55% over the month.

H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) has around 2375 employees, a market worth around $1.35B and $1.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.47 and Fwd P/E is 7.93. Profit margin for the company is 10.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.79% and -33.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.00%).

H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

H&E Equipment Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 123.00% this year.

H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 36.02M, and float is at 31.72M with Short Float at 1.94%.

H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Engquist John McDowell,the company’sPresident & COO. SEC filings show that Engquist John McDowell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 07 at a price of $55.73 per share for a total of $0.84 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48943.0 shares.

H&E Equipment Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Bagley Gary W (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $54.31 per share for $0.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 62384.0 shares of the HEES stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, Bagley Gary W (Director) disposed off 8,042 shares at an average price of $41.41 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 70,517 shares of H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES).

H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) that is trading -40.66% down over the past 12 months and United Rentals Inc. (URI) that is 27.25% higher over the same period. MIND Technology Inc. (MIND) is -30.40% down on the 1-year trading charts.