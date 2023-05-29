Home Point Capital Inc. (HMPT) Is Up 67.88% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HMPT) is 67.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.99 and a high of $4.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HMPT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $2.30 for the next 12 months. It is also 2.13% off the consensus price target high of $2.35 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -15.0% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.30, the stock is 10.66% and 12.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 0.88% at the moment leaves the stock 19.73% off its SMA200. HMPT registered -42.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.50%.

The stock witnessed a 19.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.75%, and is 0.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.75% over the week and 3.32% over the month.

Home Point Capital Inc. (HMPT) has around 830 employees, a market worth around $315.70M and $363.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 53.49. Profit margin for the company is -85.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 132.32% and -50.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.90%).

Home Point Capital Inc. (HMPT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Home Point Capital Inc. (HMPT) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Home Point Capital Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -199.30% this year.

Home Point Capital Inc. (HMPT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 138.42M, and float is at 136.44M with Short Float at 0.13%.

Home Point Capital Inc. (HMPT) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Home Point Capital Inc. (HMPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times.

Home Point Capital Inc. (HMPT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading 7.62% up over the past 12 months and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is -21.01% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -6.55% down on the 1-year trading charts.