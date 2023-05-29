Hongli Group Inc. (HLP) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HLP) is -28.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.23 and a high of $8.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HLP stock was last observed hovering at around $2.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17%.

Currently trading at $2.52, the stock is -5.25% and -19.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing 7.23% at the moment leaves the stock -19.56% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.62.

The stock witnessed a -31.89% in the last 1 month, and is 0.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.50% over the week and 20.53% over the month.

Hongli Group Inc. (HLP) has around 207 employees, a market worth around $29.11M and $20.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.37. Profit margin for the company is 14.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.00% and -70.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.40% this year.

Hongli Group Inc. (HLP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 12.37M, and float is at 11.94M with Short Float at 0.44%.