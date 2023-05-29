HUBG Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Hub Group Inc. (HUBG) Now

Hub Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG) is -6.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $66.50 and a high of $104.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HUBG stock was last observed hovering at around $74.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27% off its average median price target of $94.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.86% off the consensus price target high of $116.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 7.0% higher than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $74.40, the stock is 0.33% and -5.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing -0.36% at the moment leaves the stock -7.97% off its SMA200. HUBG registered 0.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.27.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -7.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.33%, and is -0.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.20% over the week and 2.60% over the month.

Hub Group Inc. (HUBG) has around 5900 employees, a market worth around $2.49B and $5.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.49 and Fwd P/E is 10.38. Profit margin for the company is 6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.88% and -28.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.70%).

Hub Group Inc. (HUBG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hub Group Inc. (HUBG) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hub Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 110.20% this year.

Hub Group Inc. (HUBG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 32.55M, and float is at 31.95M with Short Float at 1.16%.

Hub Group Inc. (HUBG) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Hub Group Inc. (HUBG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Yablon Gary,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Yablon Gary bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $85.60 per share for a total of $0.43 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7132.0 shares.

Hub Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 09 that YEAGER DAVID P (Chairman & CEO) bought a total of 141,561 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 09 and was made at $104.99 per share for $14.86 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the HUBG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 09, Yeager Phillip D (President, COO) acquired 28,339 shares at an average price of $104.99 for $2.98 million. The insider now directly holds 28,339 shares of Hub Group Inc. (HUBG).

Hub Group Inc. (HUBG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) that is 8.84% higher over the past 12 months. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) is -8.14% down on the 1-year trading charts.