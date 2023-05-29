Ichor Holdings Ltd. (ICHR) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 12.84% Upside

Ichor Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICHR) is 20.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.03 and a high of $39.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ICHR stock was last observed hovering at around $30.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.79% off its average median price target of $32.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.84% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -7.5% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.25, the stock is 12.50% and 10.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 5.88% at the moment leaves the stock 9.51% off its SMA200. ICHR registered 19.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 13.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.17.

The stock witnessed a 16.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.10%, and is 4.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.27% over the week and 3.79% over the month.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. (ICHR) has around 2280 employees, a market worth around $884.94M and $1.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.46 and Fwd P/E is 21.05. Profit margin for the company is 5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.32% and -18.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.40%).

Ichor Holdings Ltd. (ICHR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ichor Holdings Ltd. (ICHR) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.70% this year.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. (ICHR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 28.98M, and float is at 28.20M with Short Float at 4.44%.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. (ICHR) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Ichor Holdings Ltd. (ICHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Haugen Marc,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Haugen Marc sold 5,544 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 at a price of $27.90 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25948.0 shares.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 23 that Arienzo Wendy (Director) sold a total of 7,899 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 23 and was made at $32.88 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8924.0 shares of the ICHR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 17, BARROS PHILIP RYAN SR. (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 35,502 shares at an average price of $34.37 for $1.22 million. The insider now directly holds 48,556 shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd. (ICHR).

Ichor Holdings Ltd. (ICHR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) that is trading 25.37% up over the past 12 months and Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) that is 28.85% higher over the same period.