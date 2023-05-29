Immersion Corporation (IMMR) on Track to Reach $10.50 in a Year

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) is 3.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.79 and a high of $9.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IMMR stock was last observed hovering at around $7.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $10.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.82% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 28.3% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.17, the stock is 2.42% and -5.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 0.84% at the moment leaves the stock 5.54% off its SMA200. IMMR registered 36.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.96.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 6.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.66%, and is 0.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.50% over the week and 3.91% over the month.

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) has around 20 employees, a market worth around $232.02M and $38.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.93 and Fwd P/E is 8.96. Profit margin for the company is 88.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.81% and -22.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.80%).

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Immersion Corporation (IMMR) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Immersion Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 132.90% this year.

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 32.60M, and float is at 31.12M with Short Float at 2.19%.

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Immersion Corporation (IMMR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jose Francis,the company’sGeneral Counsel. SEC filings show that Jose Francis sold 1,441 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $7.68 per share for a total of $11067.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28032.0 shares.

Immersion Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 13 that Akerman Aaron (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 966 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 13 and was made at $7.08 per share for $6839.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45301.0 shares of the IMMR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 18, Akerman Aaron (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 12,112 shares at an average price of $7.51 for $90961.0. The insider now directly holds 44,392 shares of Immersion Corporation (IMMR).

Immersion Corporation (IMMR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) that is trading 2.36% up over the past 12 months and Visteon Corporation (VC) that is 37.96% higher over the same period. Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is 3.69% up on the 1-year trading charts.