INDB Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Now

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ: INDB) is -46.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.56 and a high of $91.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INDB stock was last observed hovering at around $44.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33% off its average median price target of $66.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.49% off the consensus price target high of $68.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 30.42% higher than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.23, the stock is -6.25% and -21.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 0.73% at the moment leaves the stock -40.14% off its SMA200. INDB registered -44.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.57%.

The stock witnessed a -17.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.66%, and is -4.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.66% over the week and 5.09% over the month.

Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) has around 1739 employees, a market worth around $1.98B and $689.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.62 and Fwd P/E is 8.76. Profit margin for the company is 39.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.50% and -50.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.40%).

Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Independent Bank Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 64.00% this year.

Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 45.00M, and float is at 43.84M with Short Float at 2.49%.

Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 47 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Tengel Jeffrey J,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Tengel Jeffrey J bought 2,069 shares of the company’s common stock on May 04 at a price of $48.42 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21948.0 shares.

Independent Bank Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 02 that Jensen Barry H (Chief Technology & Ops Officer) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 02 and was made at $50.66 per share for $50660.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25049.0 shares of the INDB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 28, Ruggiero Mark J (CFO & EVP Consumer Lending) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $56.29 for $56290.0. The insider now directly holds 10,958 shares of Independent Bank Corp. (INDB).

Independent Bank Corp. (INDB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) that is trading -6.29% down over the past 12 months and Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) that is -46.51% lower over the same period. Union Bankshares Inc. (UNB) is -25.59% down on the 1-year trading charts.