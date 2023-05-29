Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) up 35.35% since start of the year

Insight Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: NSIT) is 35.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $81.11 and a high of $144.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NSIT stock was last observed hovering at around $132.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.78%.

Currently trading at $135.72, the stock is 7.70% and 2.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 2.09% at the moment leaves the stock 23.76% off its SMA200. NSIT registered 43.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.54.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 13.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.13%, and is 3.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.92% over the week and 2.22% over the month.

Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) has around 13448 employees, a market worth around $4.42B and $10.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.16 and Fwd P/E is 12.42. Profit margin for the company is 2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 67.34% and -6.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.10%).

Insight Enterprises Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.80% this year.

Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 33.71M, and float is at 33.22M with Short Float at 6.61%.

Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) Insider Activity

A total of 95 insider transactions have happened at Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 45 and purchases happening 50 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Cowley Samuel C,the company’sGen’l Counsel & Secretary. SEC filings show that Cowley Samuel C bought 6,645 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $128.38 per share for a total of $0.85 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25324.0 shares.

Insight Enterprises Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 21 that ValueAct Holdings, L.P. (Director) bought a total of 400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 21 and was made at $129.95 per share for $51980.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.51 million shares of the NSIT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 17, ValueAct Holdings, L.P. (Director) acquired 3,300 shares at an average price of $129.99 for $0.43 million. The insider now directly holds 4,510,716 shares of Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT).

Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Global Industrial Company (GIC) that is trading -22.08% down over the past 12 months and HP Inc. (HPQ) that is -12.00% lower over the same period. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is -4.09% down on the 1-year trading charts.