Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) Is Up 16.84% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE: INSP) is 16.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $157.04 and a high of $314.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The INSP stock was last observed hovering at around $296.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.24% off its average median price target of $310.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.25% off the consensus price target high of $360.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 1.9% higher than the price target low of $300.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $294.29, the stock is 2.16% and 11.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing -0.76% at the moment leaves the stock 25.91% off its SMA200. INSP registered 69.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$169.00.

The stock witnessed a 9.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.41%, and is -4.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.38% over the week and 3.22% over the month.

Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) has around 755 employees, a market worth around $8.65B and $466.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -9.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 87.40% and -6.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.70%).

Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Inspire Medical Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.70% this year.

Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 29.09M, and float is at 28.33M with Short Float at 4.15%.

Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) Insider Activity

A total of 84 insider transactions have happened at Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 45 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Griffin Jerry C,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Griffin Jerry C sold 529 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 at a price of $307.52 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4142.0 shares.

Inspire Medical Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 that Griffin Jerry C (Director) sold a total of 529 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 and was made at $293.91 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3671.0 shares of the INSP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12, Jandrich Steven (VP, Human Resources) disposed off 4,525 shares at an average price of $292.84 for $1.33 million. The insider now directly holds 4,371 shares of Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP).