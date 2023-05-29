Is Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) a good stock to buy now?

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) is 71.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.53 and a high of $1.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ADVM stock was last observed hovering at around $0.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.5% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 50.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.99, the stock is 20.21% and 22.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 3.38% at the moment leaves the stock 19.92% off its SMA200. ADVM registered 15.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.03.

The stock witnessed a 21.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.77%, and is 20.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.42% over the week and 8.13% over the month.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) has around 123 employees, a market worth around $96.64M and $3.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 86.89% and -45.47% from its 52-week high.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.90% this year.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 100.30M, and float is at 96.07M with Short Float at 1.50%.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fischer Laurent,the company’sCEO, President and Director. SEC filings show that Fischer Laurent sold 41,239 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $0.78 per share for a total of $32232.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.69 million shares.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Soparkar Peter (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 13,360 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $0.78 per share for $10442.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the ADVM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, Riley Brigit (Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 7,299 shares at an average price of $0.78 for $5705.0. The insider now directly holds 117,435 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM).

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) that is trading 0.03% up over the past 12 months.