Is American Lithium Corp. (AMLI) a good stock to buy now?

American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ: AMLI) is -5.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.20 and a high of $3.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMLI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.67% off the consensus price target high of $8.40 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 70.75% higher than the price target low of $6.70 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.96, the stock is -6.18% and -10.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 1.03% at the moment leaves the stock -9.91% off its SMA200. AMLI registered -4.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.23%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$14.69.

The stock witnessed a -4.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.75%, and is -4.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.10% over the week and 4.45% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 63.33% and -48.83% from its 52-week high.

American Lithium Corp. (AMLI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Lithium Corp. (AMLI) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Lithium Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.

American Lithium Corp. (AMLI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 210.39M, and float is at 204.03M with Short Float at 1.36%.

American Lithium Corp. (AMLI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) that is -27.56% lower over the past 12 months.