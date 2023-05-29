Is Arko Corp. (ARKO) a good stock to buy now?

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ: ARKO) is -13.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.70 and a high of $10.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARKO stock was last observed hovering at around $7.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $7.48, the stock is -1.61% and -8.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing 0.40% at the moment leaves the stock -15.61% off its SMA200. ARKO registered -14.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.68.

The stock witnessed a -10.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.97%, and is -1.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.56% over the week and 3.98% over the month.

Arko Corp. (ARKO) has around 12223 employees, a market worth around $896.33M and $9.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.85 and Fwd P/E is 13.85. Profit margin for the company is 0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.64% and -30.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.40%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 25.70% this year.

Arko Corp. (ARKO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 120.25M, and float is at 72.27M with Short Float at 4.05%.

Arko Corp. (ARKO) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Arko Corp. (ARKO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 7 times.