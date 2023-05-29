Is Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) a good stock to buy now?

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NYSE: EGLE) is -18.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.13 and a high of $78.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EGLE stock was last observed hovering at around $41.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.5% off its average median price target of $62.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.67% off the consensus price target high of $84.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 32.33% higher than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.60, the stock is -5.03% and -8.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing -1.22% at the moment leaves the stock -17.54% off its SMA200. EGLE registered -41.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.55.

The stock witnessed a -9.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.32%, and is -4.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.52% over the week and 3.32% over the month.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) has around 1000 employees, a market worth around $563.53M and $640.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.33 and Fwd P/E is 5.53. Profit margin for the company is 30.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.17% and -48.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.50%).

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.00% this year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 13.05M, and float is at 12.74M with Short Float at 9.71%.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Knowles Justin A.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Knowles Justin A. bought 1,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 21 at a price of $47.27 per share for a total of $80359.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5842.0 shares.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 21 that Knowles Justin A. (Director) sold a total of 1,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 21 and was made at $47.24 per share for $80308.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4142.0 shares of the EGLE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 21, Vogel Gary (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $50.79 for $0.76 million. The insider now directly holds 147,521 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE).