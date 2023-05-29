Is Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) a good stock to buy now?

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS) is 25.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.51 and a high of $61.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GKOS stock was last observed hovering at around $55.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38% off its average median price target of $56.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.75% off the consensus price target high of $71.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -24.66% lower than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.85, the stock is -1.40% and 6.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing -0.69% at the moment leaves the stock 9.19% off its SMA200. GKOS registered 37.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 15.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$30.02.

The stock witnessed a 15.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.45%, and is -6.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.68% over the week and 3.41% over the month.

Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) has around 783 employees, a market worth around $2.66B and $289.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -48.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.83% and -10.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.40%).

Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Glaukos Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -95.70% this year.

Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.88M, and float is at 45.82M with Short Float at 11.96%.

Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Burns Thomas William,the company’sCHAIRMAN & CEO. SEC filings show that Burns Thomas William sold 7 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 at a price of $60.00 per share for a total of $420.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.67 million shares.

Glaukos Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 that Burns Thomas William (CHAIRMAN & CEO) sold a total of 1 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 and was made at $60.21 per share for $60.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.67 million shares of the GKOS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, Burns Thomas William (CHAIRMAN & CEO) disposed off 11,662 shares at an average price of $60.17 for $0.7 million. The insider now directly holds 673,963 shares of Glaukos Corporation (GKOS).

Glaukos Corporation (GKOS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) that is trading 11.48% up over the past 12 months and Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) that is -35.97% lower over the same period. Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is 27.36% up on the 1-year trading charts.