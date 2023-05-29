Is Kaltura Inc. (KLTR) a good stock to buy now?

Kaltura Inc. (NASDAQ: KLTR) is -0.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.53 and a high of $2.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KLTR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.5% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 2.29% higher than the price target low of $1.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.71, the stock is -6.51% and -7.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing -2.84% at the moment leaves the stock -12.60% off its SMA200. KLTR registered -7.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.89.

The stock witnessed a -5.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.40%, and is -8.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.21% over the week and 5.78% over the month.

Kaltura Inc. (KLTR) has around 681 employees, a market worth around $240.10M and $170.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -37.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.76% and -38.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-81.20%).

Kaltura Inc. (KLTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kaltura Inc. (KLTR) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kaltura Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.80% this year.

Kaltura Inc. (KLTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 135.09M, and float is at 75.46M with Short Float at 0.10%.

Kaltura Inc. (KLTR) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Kaltura Inc. (KLTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Garmazi Yaron,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Garmazi Yaron sold 3,245 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 30 at a price of $1.86 per share for a total of $6050.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.02 million shares.

Kaltura Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 29 that Garmazi Yaron (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 3,739 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 29 and was made at $1.82 per share for $6793.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.03 million shares of the KLTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 28, Garmazi Yaron (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 16,808 shares at an average price of $1.84 for $30917.0. The insider now directly holds 1,030,304 shares of Kaltura Inc. (KLTR).

Kaltura Inc. (KLTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading 26.81% up over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is 12.49% higher over the same period. Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) is 13.32% up on the 1-year trading charts.