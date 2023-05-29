Is RLI Corp. (RLI) a good stock to buy now?

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) is -3.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $95.60 and a high of $149.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RLI stock was last observed hovering at around $124.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.29% off its average median price target of $162.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.54% off the consensus price target high of $165.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 16.45% higher than the price target low of $151.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $126.16, the stock is -5.68% and -5.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 1.03% at the moment leaves the stock 1.65% off its SMA200. RLI registered 15.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.25.

The stock witnessed a -10.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.55%, and is -2.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.03% over the week and 1.84% over the month.

RLI Corp. (RLI) has around 1001 employees, a market worth around $5.69B and $1.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.11 and Fwd P/E is 25.30. Profit margin for the company is 35.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.97% and -15.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (42.20%).

RLI Corp. (RLI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RLI Corp. (RLI) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RLI Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 108.50% this year.

RLI Corp. (RLI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 45.53M, and float is at 43.53M with Short Float at 3.21%.

RLI Corp. (RLI) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at RLI Corp. (RLI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by STONE MICHAEL J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that STONE MICHAEL J sold 4,239 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 24 at a price of $146.00 per share for a total of $0.62 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

RLI Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that Angelina Michael E (Director) bought a total of 213 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $131.41 per share for $27990.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12397.0 shares of the RLI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, Graham Jordan W (Director) disposed off 500 shares at an average price of $120.67 for $60335.0. The insider now directly holds 5,720 shares of RLI Corp. (RLI).

RLI Corp. (RLI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) that is trading -11.84% down over the past 12 months and Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) that is 11.14% higher over the same period. W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) is -17.45% down on the 1-year trading charts.