Is The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) a good stock to buy now?

The Ensign Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSG) is -6.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $70.29 and a high of $102.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ENSG stock was last observed hovering at around $88.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34%.

Currently trading at $88.57, the stock is -4.30% and -6.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing -0.38% at the moment leaves the stock -2.61% off its SMA200. ENSG registered 11.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.17.

The stock witnessed a -7.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.27%, and is -3.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.92% over the week and 2.16% over the month.

The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) has around 29900 employees, a market worth around $4.98B and $3.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.52 and Fwd P/E is 17.29. Distance from 52-week low is 26.01% and -13.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 15.50% this year.

The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.30M, and float is at 53.44M with Short Float at 5.97%.

The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shaw Daren,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Shaw Daren sold 750 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 at a price of $91.50 per share for a total of $68625.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34750.0 shares.

The Ensign Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 that Shaw Daren (Director) sold a total of 1,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 and was made at $91.33 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35500.0 shares of the ENSG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 26, Snapper Suzanne D. (CFO) disposed off 33,007 shares at an average price of $101.50 for $3.35 million. The insider now directly holds 248,877 shares of The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG).

The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sonida Senior Living Inc. (SNDA) that is trading -72.04% down over the past 12 months. National HealthCare Corporation (NHC) is -13.07% down on the 1-year trading charts.