Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) up 12.05% since start of the year

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) is 12.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $93.47 and a high of $278.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KRTX stock was last observed hovering at around $219.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36% off its average median price target of $272.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.08% off the consensus price target high of $334.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -14.08% lower than the price target low of $193.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $220.17, the stock is 0.94% and 10.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 0.16% at the moment leaves the stock 3.97% off its SMA200. KRTX registered 111.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $631.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$20.95.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 14.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.59%, and is -1.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.97% over the week and 3.63% over the month.

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) has around 210 employees, a market worth around $8.23B and $11.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 135.55% and -20.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.80%).

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) is a “Buy”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -77.00% this year.

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 34.80M, and float is at 32.41M with Short Float at 6.41%.

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ignelzi Troy A.,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Ignelzi Troy A. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 at a price of $223.41 per share for a total of $2.01 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30487.0 shares.

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 20 that Miller Andrew Craig (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 20 and was made at $200.13 per share for $3.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24400.0 shares of the KRTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 18, Miller Andrew Craig (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $200.16 for $6.0 million. The insider now directly holds 30,900 shares of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX).

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -14.07% down over the past 12 months and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is 38.69% higher over the same period. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is -9.48% down on the 1-year trading charts.